Alice Guo faces tax evasion complaint | The wRap

The Bureau of Internal Revenue files a tax evasion complaint against Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo, who remains at large.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources says over 500 hectares of mangrove forests could be affected by the oil spill in Bataan.

US President Joe Biden says Ukraine has ‘created a real dilemma’ for Russian President Vladimir Putin by sending troops into Russia.

Gymnastics star Carlos Yulo receives P20 million from the Office of the President on top of his other cash incentives. — Rappler.com