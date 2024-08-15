Filipino fisherman missing after collision off Masbate | The wRap

Here are today’s headlines – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

A Filipino fisherman is missing, after his boat collided with a still unidentified ship in the waters off Burias Island in Masbate.

A Social Weather Stations survey says the net satisfaction ratings of the Senate and the House of Representatives suffered a slight dip in June 2024.

The World Health Organization declares an mpox or monkeypox outbreak for the second time in two years.

Jeff Jacinto, known as content creator Ileiad, is appealing to actor Mon Confiado to withdraw his cyber libel complaint.

A poignant moment in the homecoming of Olympic double-gold medalist Carlos Yulo, his father Mark Yulo was spotted in the crowd along Roxas Boulevard in Manila, waiting for the parade of his son and the other Filipino Olympians. — Rappler.com