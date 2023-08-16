Arnie Teves expelled from Congress | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The House of Representatives expels Negros Oriental 3rd District Representative Arnolfo “Arnie” Teves Jr., a first since 1987.

Seventeen-year-old Jemboy Baltazar, who was killed by policemen in Navotas City on August 2, is laid to rest on Wednesday, August 16.

Philippine National Police Internal Affairs Service orders the relief of the Navotas City police chief over the killing of 17-year-old Jemboy Baltazar.

The Supreme Court issues a writ of kalikasan against Celestial Nickel Mining and Exploration Corporation, Ipilan Nickel Corporation, the environment department, and the Mines and Geosciences Bureau.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. names former Duterte foreign secretary Teddyboy Locsin as his special envoy to China for special concerns.

DepEd Spokesperson Michael Poa says confidential funds allocated to the education department will be used to gather intelligence regarding ‘illicit recruitment’ within educational institutions.

After three years of marriage, EXO's Chen and his non-showbiz wife will be holding a belated wedding ceremony in October.