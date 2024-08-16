Ex-PMA cadets guilty of hazing, killing Darwin Dormitorio | The wRap

Here are today’s headlines – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Three former cadets of the Philippine Military Academy are found guilty of hazing and killing freshman cadet Darwin Dormitorio. They are all sentenced to reclusion perpetua.

Reacting to public backlash, the National Economic and Development Authority or NEDA says the government’s 21-peso food poverty threshold is not a budget recommendation.

Meta shuts down the analytics tool CrowdTangle despite researchers’ pleas to keep it. It announced a replacement called Meta Content Library and its API.

Fresh from his fourth-place finish in the Paris Olympics, Filipino pole vault star EJ Obiena falls to No. 3 in the sport’s global ranking. In World Athletics’ latest rankings, Obiena lost his position to the USA’s Sam Kendricks.