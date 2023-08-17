Quiboloy’s Facebook account deleted | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The official Facebook page of Apollo Quiboloy, founder of megachurch the Kingdom of Jesus Christ and its media arm SMNI, is deleted.

The Department of Education takes over 14 public schools located in the Enlisted Men’s Barrio or EMBO barangays in Taguig City.

Filipinos can expect the price of rice to spike possibly until September if the country’s supply will not be augmented.

A Commission on Audit report says Malacañang spent over P403 million on domestic and international travel in 2022.

The delivery and the processing of plastic driver’s license cards has been suspended.

Despite losing his spot at the FIBA World Cup, basketball player Justin Brownlee says he will continue to root for Gilas Pilipinas.

Pop star Britney Spears’ husband Sam Asghari files to legally separate after 14 months of marriage. — Rappler.com