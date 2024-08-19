Hontiveros: Alice Guo has left the Philippines | The wRap

Here are today’s headlines – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Senator Risa Hontiveros says Alice Guo, the dismissed Bamban, Tarlac mayor, has left the country.

China Coast Guard ships harass and damage two Philippine Coast Guard vessels near Escoda Shoal.

The Philippines announces on Monday, August 19, that it detected one new mpox or monkeypox case, the first in the country for 2024 and its 10th case overall.

Filipino gymnast Levi Jung-Ruivivar says she feels really hurt that she and several other members of the Olympic delegation missed out on the government’s homecoming event for them last Tuesday.

Actor Sandro Muhlach formally files a complaint of rape through sexual assault against GMA independent contractors Jojo Nones and Richard Cruz. — Rappler.com