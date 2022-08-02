Philippines logs first 2 cases of ‘Centaurus’ Omicron variant | Evening wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The Department of Health reports, on Tuesday, August 2, the country’s first two cases of the highly transmissible Omicron BA.2.75, also known as the ‘Centaurus’ subvariant.

The health department is not yet keen on closing the country’s borders following the detection of the Philippines’ first monkeypox case.

Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed in a US strike in Afghanistan over the weekend, President Joe Biden says on Monday, August 1.

South Korea’s defense minister says, on Monday, August 1, K-pop boy band BTS might still be able to perform overseas while serving in the military.

J-Hope of K-pop group BTS makes history as the first South Korean artist to headline major American music festival Lollapalooza on Sunday, July 31. – Rappler.com

