Survey: 55% of Filipinos satisfied with Marcos’ presidency | The wRap

Here are today’s headlines – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

A majority of Filipinos, or 55%, are satisfied with the performance of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. two years into his term. 15% are undecided and 28% are dissatisfied.

The International Olympic Committee defends its decision to allow two female boxers to compete at the Paris Olympics despite a gender row. It says the pair were facing – ‘aggression’ because of an arbitrary decision.

Simone Biles clinches her sixth Olympic gold medal at the Paris Games on Thursday, August 1 in the women’s all-around event, as she reasserts her status as the No. 1 all-around gymnast.

After seven days of grueling competition, Team Philippines is finally within grasp of elusive Olympic medals in the Paris Games.

Stell of P-pop boy group SB19 releases his first solo EP ‘Room’ on Friday, August 2. He is set to hold a nationwide tour of his EP this August, after launching his solo project in June. – Rappler.com