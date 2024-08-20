Hontiveros to VP Sara: ‘Not everything is about you’ | The wRap

Here are today’s headlines – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Senator Risa Hontiveros was only asking for a brief description of the book on which the government was being asked to spend 10 million pesos.

Malacañang orders the Department of Foreign Affairs to cancel Alice Guo’s passport as immigration authorities confirm she did leave the Philippines in July.

A Pasig City court issues an alias warrant of arrest against fugitive preacher Apollo Quiboloy in connection with his human trafficking case.

Former President Donald Trump posts a fake social media image of pop superstar Taylor Swift appearing to endorse him for November’s election. — Rappler.com