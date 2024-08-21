Marcos vows to ‘expose’ who aided Alice Guo’s escape | The wRap

Here are today’s headlines – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. promises to ‘expose the culprits’ who helped dismissed Bamban mayor Alice Guo exit the Philippines.

The Quezon City government activates its health response protocol after discovering an mpox patient had visited a spa and a dermatologist’s clinic in the city.

Vice President Sara Duterte’s children’s book Isang Kaibigan becomes the subject of memes after her heated exchange with Senator Risa Hontiveros at a budget hearing at the Senate.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are getting a divorce. TMZ and other media outlets report, Lopez submitted divorce papers at the Los Angeles County Superior Court on Tuesday.

OPM legends The Eraserheads receive the University of the Philippines’ Gawad Oblation 2024 Tuesday, August 20. — Rappler.com