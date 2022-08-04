Marcos: FVR a ‘symbol of stability’ after EDSA 1986 | Evening wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday, August 4, visits the wake of former president Fidel V. Ramos at the Heritage Park in Taguig.

The education department wants a budget of P848 billion for 2023 so it could allow safe return of students to schools after two years of distance learning.

Newly-appointed Philippine National Police chief Police General Rodolfo Azurin Jr. announces he wants to review the drug war operations of the police and seek religious leaders’ help in ‘reforming’ the national police.

The embattled UP Pep Squad coaching staff tender their resignations on Thursday, August 4, in an announcement by controversial head coach Lalaine Pereña.

China launches unprecedented live-fire military drills in six areas that ring Taiwan Thursday, August 4. This comes a day after a visit by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan, a self-ruled island that Beijing regards as Chinese territory. – Rappler.com

