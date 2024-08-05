Carlos Yulo, Philippines’ first double Olympic gold medalist | The wRap

Here are today’s headlines – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Carlos Yulo ends his brilliant Paris Games run with another historic feat. Yulo becomes the Philippines’ first double Olympic gold medalist after reigning in the men’s artistic gymnastics vault final on Sunday, August 4.

In boxing, Tokyo Olympic silver medalist Nesthy Petecio and Olympic debutant Aira Villegas are both assured of at least a bronze after they advance to the semifinals.

Philippine National Police chief General Rommel Francisco Marbil says nearly 400 armed government personnel continue to provide security for Vice President Sara Duterte.

The Philippines and Germany commit to a broader defense cooperation arrangement Sunday, August 4. Meantime, the Philippines and Vietnam will hold its first joint exercise on Monday, August 9, in a move to boost maritime cooperation.

Filipino MIDZYs celebrated k-pop group ITZY’s return to the Philippines for its Born To Be concert at the Mall of Asia arena last Saturday, August 3. – Rappler.com