EJ Obiena apologizes for placing 4th in pole vault | The wRap

A teary-eyed EJ Obiena offers apologies after a painful Paris Olympics campaign that saw him fall short of a medal in pole vault.

Despite parting ways, double Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo’s former coach Munehiro Kugimiya feels proud to see the culmination of their gymnastics partnership.

The Department of Justice put former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque and 11 others on immigration lookout for alleged links to a raided offshore gaming operator or POGO.

Bangladeshis await the formation of a new government a day after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled the country.

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris picks Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate. – Rappler.com