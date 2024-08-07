Trillanes sues Duterte, Go for plunder | The wRap

Here are today’s headlines – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Former senator Sonny Trillanes files another set of plunder and graft complaints against former president Rodrigo Duterte, Senator Bong Go, and others on Wednesday, August 7.

The Health Office in Iloilo province stir controversy by using Filipino gymnast Carlos Yulo and his two-gold-medals in the Paris Olympics to promote its family planning and vasectomy campaign.

Veteran actor Niño Muhlach turns emotional at a Senate hearing, as he recalls his son Sandro’s reaction after allegedly being sexually harassed by two high-ranking GMA Network creative personnel.

Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris and her vice presidential running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz campaign for the first time together in Philadelphia.

British police charge a 17-year-old boy with the murder of three young girls aged 6-9 in a knife attack at a ‘Taylor Swift yoga and dance workshop.’

Suga from K-pop sensation BTS issues an apology Wednesday, August 7 after being charged with riding an electric scooter while under the influence.