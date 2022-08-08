COA flags DepEd for buying ‘pricey, outdated’ laptops | Evening wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The Department of Education is under scrutiny after the Commission on Audit flagged it for buying P2.4 billion worth of ‘pricey’ and ‘outdated’ laptops for teachers.

The Philippine Statistics Authority on Monday, August 8, reports that the country’s underemployment rate went down to 12.6% in June from 14.5% in May.

Digital forensics company Qurium Media finds that the method used to attack some Philippine news websites include tapping several thousands of domains classified as ‘referrer spam.’

BLACKPINK gives fans a sixth year anniversary to remember as the K-pop girl group announces its official comeback date on Monday, August 8.

Showbiz icon Cheri Gil died on Friday, August 5, at the age of 59. In a statement on Sunday, August 7, Cherie’s son Raphael says his mom was diagnosed with a rare form of endometrial cancer after relocating to New York in October 2021. – Rappler.com

