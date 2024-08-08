Court freezes Quiboloy’s assets, properties | The wRap

Here are today’s headlines – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The Court of Appeals orders the freezing of assets and properties of doomsday preacher Apollo Quiboloy. It includes at least 10 bank accounts under Quiboloy’s name, seven real properties, and five motor vehicles.

The Sy siblings – heirs to one of the biggest conglomerates in the country, SM Investments Corporation – are still the Philippines’ richest in 2024, according to Forbes Asia.

Taylor Swift’s Eras tour concerts in Vienna have been canceled, after the government confirms a planned terror attack at the Ernst Happel Stadium. Austria’s Chancellor Karl Nehammer says ‘a tragedy was prevented.’

The Philippine Coast Guard commends actor and Auxiliary Commander Gerald Anderson for his rescue efforts during the recent enhanced southwest monsoon, which left parts of Luzon, including Metro Manila, with severe flooding.

OPM icon Ely Buendia will release a new single, ‘Bulaklak sa Buwan,’ on August 16. It will be a part of his upcoming solo album titled Method Adaptor, which will be out on November 8.

An Olympic boxing gold remains elusive for the Philippines as Nesthy Petecio suffers an upset loss. She concludes her run with a bronze after a split decision loss to Poland in the women’s 57kg semifinal. – Rappler.com