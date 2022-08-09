Ex-president Fidel V. Ramos laid to rest | Evening wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Former president Fidel V. Ramos, who died on July 31, is laid to rest at the Libingan ng mga Bayani in Taguig City on Tuesday, August 9.

Former vice presidential candidate and activist Walden Bello was released from detention Tuesday afternoon, August 9, after posting bail of P96,000 for two counts of cyber libel.

A public health expert says the health department could have expedited the approval of a second booster shot for those with comorbidities to lessen the wastage of COVID-19 vaccines.

Dito Telecommunity files a complaint against Globe and Smart before the Philippine Competition Commission for supposedly ‘abusing their dominant position’ in the telco market.

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK is coming to Manila in March 2023 as part of its upcoming BORN PINK world tour. – Rappler.com

