Court of Appeals voids 2018 Rappler shutdown order | The wRap

Here are today’s headlines – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Rappler wins its biggest case as a company, as the Court of Appeals voids the 2018 shutdown order of the Duterte-time Securities and Exchange Commission. This restores Rappler’s certificate of incorporation and eliminates the risk of a shutdown.

A US federal grand jury indicts former Philippine elections chief Andres Bautista and three executives from Smartmatic in a case of alleged bribery and money laundering.

Police say fugitive doomsday preacher Apollo Quiboloy may be hiding inside his church’s sprawling compound in Davao City. But the property is immense and intricate, and makes capturing Quiboloy a serious challenge for the police.

Filipino athletics star EJ Obiena says he is organizing a world-class pole-vault competition in the Philippines on September 20. He and his team are working with a European consultant to make sure that ‘everything is up to standard.’

P-Pop group SB19 and legendary rapper Gloc-9 drop a collab single titled ‘KALAKAL’ Friday, August 9. Gloc-9 says the new song is about believing in one’s craft, as it tackles resilience in an industry with a competitive landscape. – Rappler.com