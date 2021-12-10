Philippines, including NCR, now minimal risk for COVID-19 | Evening wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The Philippine health department says Metro Manila is now at ‘minimal risk’ for COVID-19, nearly two years into the pandemic.

Some lawyers of groups petitioning against the anti-terror law says Friday, December 10, the ruling of the Supreme Court on the controversial law is a ‘consolation’ they do not ‘deserve.’

Presidential aspirant and Vice President Leni Robredo on Friday, December 10, unveils her job recovery plan dubbed as ‘Hanapbuhay para sa Lahat.’

Rappler CEO Maria Ressa calls out tech and social media giants anew, in a press conference on Thursday, December 9, a day before receiving the Nobel Peace Prize.

Filipino-American figure skater Sofia Frank qualifies for the 2022 International Skating Union Junior World Championships on March 7 to 13 in Sofia, Bulgaria. – Rappler.com