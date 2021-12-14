Duterte drops out of 2022 Senate race | Evening wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

In a surprising development, President Rodrigo Duterte withdraws his candidacy for senator in next year’s elections.

Vice presidential aspirant Sara Duterte on Tuesday, December 14, officially endorses a partial slate of 2022 Senate bets, ahead of her coalition’s announcement of its own ticket.

The National Historical Commission of the Philippines denies it approved the removal of World War II heroes from the 1,000-peso banknote.

Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk is Time magazine’s ‘Person of the Year’ for 2021.

Miss World Philippines 2021 Tracy Maureen Perez is named one of the Top 10 finalists for the Beauty with a Purpose video challenge. – Rappler.com