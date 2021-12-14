Daily wRap
2022 Philippine Elections

Duterte drops out of 2022 Senate race | Evening wRap

Watch Rappler’s evening newscast with Michelle Abad

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

In a surprising development, President Rodrigo Duterte withdraws his candidacy for senator in next year’s elections. 

Vice presidential aspirant Sara Duterte on Tuesday, December 14, officially endorses a partial slate of 2022 Senate bets, ahead of her coalition’s announcement of its own ticket.

The National Historical Commission of the Philippines denies it approved the removal of World War II heroes from the 1,000-peso banknote.

Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk is Time magazine’s ‘Person of the Year’ for 2021.

Miss World Philippines 2021 Tracy Maureen Perez is named one of the Top 10 finalists for the Beauty with a Purpose video challenge. – Rappler.com

2022 Philippine Elections

More on 2022 Philippine Elections

2022 PH presidential race

More on 2022 PH presidential race

2022 PH vice presidential race

More on 2022 PH vice presidential race

2022 Philippine senatorial race

More on 2022 Philippine senatorial race

currencies

More on currencies

Elon Musk

More on Elon Musk

Miss World

More on Miss World

Miss World Philippines

More on Miss World Philippines

Rodrigo Duterte

More on Rodrigo Duterte

Sara Duterte

More on Sara Duterte

tech companies

More on tech companies