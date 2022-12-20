US echoes PH denouncing Chinese vessels in West Philippine Sea | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The US joins the Philippines in calling on Beijing to keep off the West Philippine Sea and follow the international law of the sea.

92% of Filipinos say they are hopeful for the new year. Only 8% of Filipino adults surveyed are ambivalent or doubtful about the new year, while less than 1% feel they would face 2023 without hope.

The US House committee probing the January 6th attack on Capitol Hill asks federal prosecutors to charge Donald Trump with four crimes for his role in sparking the riot.

Epic Games, the business behind online video game Fortnite, will pay $520 million over claims it had improperly gathered children’s personal information and misled users into making purchases.

The Ateneo Blue Eagles are back as champions after toppling the UP Fighting Maroons in the UAAP Season 85 finals Game 3.

Filipino MOOMOOs, you still have the chance to see Mamamoo live! Concert organizer Wilbros Live announces they’ll be opening the general admission section for the group’s upcoming concert in the Philippines.

After dropping hints for the past weeks, the Wanderland Music & Arts Festival confirms Carly Rae Jepsen is part of their 2023 lineup. — Rappler.com