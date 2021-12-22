Marcos leads Pulse Asia December poll | Evening wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The son and namesake of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos outpaces other rivals for the presidency in a Pulse Asia survey. The survey says Bongbong Marcos is the top choice for president of 53% of respondents, while Vice President Leni Robredo got 20%.

Starting Wednesday, December 22, residents of Cebu province are allowed to fill up only their vehicles’ fuel tanks and power generators. They will be prohibited from filling barrels, drums, and other containers for fuel when they go to authorized gas stations.

The Philippine government is now allowing adults to get their COVID-19 booster shot three months after their last shot of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine. For adults who got the one-dose Janssen vaccine, they can get a booster two months after.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said it twice: government funds for responding to the Typhoon Odette’s devastation are ‘immensely depleted’ by the COVID-19 pandemic, but promises to find P10 billion in government funds for initial response.

The newly renovated and modernized Manila Zoological and Botanical Garden is set to reopen on December 30. The Manila Public Information Office posts photos of the Zoo for the first time, as well as the new interiors and exteriors of the facility. – Rappler.com