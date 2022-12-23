DOH detects Omicron BF.7 in the Philippines | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The Department of Health reports the Philippines’ first four cases of Omicron subvariant BF.7, which is driving the fresh surge in infections in China.

After more than three years in jail, Reina Mae Nasino and two other activists are out on bail. Nasino, Alma Moran and Ram Carlo Bautista’s camp post bail amounting to P282,000 for their temporary release.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. rejects the use of revolving funds for DepEd TV of the Department of Education in the 2023 national budget.

South Korean girl group LOONA’s supposed comeback in January 2023 is postponed ‘indefinitely.’ The group’s agency BlockBerry Creative announces LOONA’s planned comeback called ‘The Origin Album’ would be postponed, while ‘various concerns about the members’ circumstances are not yet sorted out.’

Good news, Filipino ENGENEs! South Korean boy group ENHYPEN adds a third day to the Manila leg of their 2023 MANIFESTO world tour. — Rappler.com