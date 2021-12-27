NCR still at ‘minimal risk’ despite 4th Omicron case | Evening wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The health department reports the Philippines’ fourth case of the COVID-19 Omicron variant Monday, December 27. COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila grow by some 49% in the last week, but the risk is still considered ‘minimal’ for now.

The Visayan Electric Company or VECO says power will be fully restored in Cebu by the end of January 2022. As of Sunday, December 26, only 15.8% of households and businesses under VECO’s franchise area have their electricity restored.

Army Captain Nheiljay Maguddayao Garcia and Probationary 2nd Lieutenant Felomino Maguddayao Garcia of the Philippine Army were partying in Taguig City when they shot six civilians who they claimed threw objects at them.

Archbishop Desmond Tutu, veteran of South Africa’s struggle against white minority rule, died on Sunday, December 26 at the age of 90. He won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984 for his non-violent opposition to apartheid.

International food database Taste Atlas includes well-loved Filipino dishes adobo and sisig in its annual 100 Best Dishes in the World list for 2021. Adobo came in 81st place and sisig made it to 72nd. – Rappler.com