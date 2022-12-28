Free bus rides on EDSA end on December 31 | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Free bus rides for the EDSA Carousel under the Libreng Sakay program will end on December 31. Meantime, LRT2 and MRT3 will offer free train rides on Rizal Day peak hours.

International travelers to Hong Kong will no longer need to do a mandatory PCR COVID-19 tests on arrival. The city’s vaccine pass required to enter most venues will also be scrapped.

Former broadsheet reporter and incumbent Social Welfare undersecretary Edu Punay is chosen as DSWD officer-in-charge. He is a former journalist who covered the Marcos’ 2022 campaign for The Philippine Star.

Filipino movie ‘Deleter’ dominates the 2022 Metro Manila Film Festival awards night. The movie wins seven awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, and the Best Actress award for Nadine Lustre.

K-pop boy group TREASURE is coming back! They will perform in Manila for their first ever solo concert at the SM Mall of Asia Arena on April 15, 2023. – Rappler.com