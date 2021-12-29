87% power restored in Odette-affected areas | Evening wRap

Today on Rappler: the latest in the Philippines and around the world

87% of power lines restored post-Odette, but distribution a problem. The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines says 87% of power transmission lines have been restored in areas affected by Typhoon Odette.

Marcos rebuts another Comelec case: ‘Affront to our judicial process’. Presidential aspirant Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. counters another case filed against him before the Commission on Elections.

93% of Filipinos entering 2022 with hope – SWS. A new Social Weather Stations survey finds around 9 in 10 Filipinos are entering the year 2022 with hope rather than fear.

Britney Spears not ready to return to music business she calls ‘scary’. Britney Spears says she is not yet ready to return to making music after 13 years under a conservatorship that took away her control over her life.

K-pop powerhouse! SM Entertainment launches new ‘Girls On Top’ group. It’s the dream female K-pop idol line-up we didn’t know we needed. It includes seven of K-pop’s top female idols from various hit girl groups – BoA, Taeyeon and Hyoyeon from Girls’ Generation, Red Velvet’s Seulgi and Wendy, and Karina and Winter from aespa.