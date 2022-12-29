Marcos’ China visit aims to avoid ‘mishaps’ in West PH Sea | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s state visit to China is expected to improve ‘direct communication’ between the two countries to avoid mishaps in the West Philippine Sea.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. orders the continued suspension of electronic sabong or cockfighting operations nationwide. EO No. 9 suspends the livestreaming or broadcasting of live cockfights.

Twitter Inc suffers a major outage Wednesday, December 28, leaving tens of thousands of users globally unable to access the popular social media platform.

Pope Francis says former pope Benedict is ‘very sick.’ The Vatican statement says Benedict is receiving constant medical attention and his condition is under control.

Filipinos online turn to humor through congratulatory memes, with some going viral in the process, in the aftermath of SIM card registration glitches. – Rappler.com