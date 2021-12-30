Philippines logs more than 1,600 new COVID-19 cases | Evening wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Philippines logs 1,623 COVID-19 cases, highest since November 21. The Philippines registers more than 1,600 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, December 30. This is the highest daily tally since November 21.

Duterte signs P5.2 trillion national budget for 2022. President Rodrigo Duterte approves the government’s budget for 2022 in a ceremony with lawmakers on Thursday, December 30.

Rizal Day: Duterte and Robredo’s messages, Fujian tribute. Filipino diplomats pay tribute to national hero Dr. Jose Rizal in Fujian, China – home of the hero’s ancestors.

Ghislaine Maxwell convicted of recruiting teenage girls for Epstein sex abuse. British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell is found guilty by a US jury of helping the late financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse teenage girls.

PATAFA president Juico vows to contest POC persona non grata order. Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association president Philip Juico says he will contest the Philippine Olympic Committee’s decision to declare him persona non grata in the wake of the controversy involving track star EJ Obiena.