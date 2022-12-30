Red onion pricier as New Year approaches | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The suggested retail price for red onions is now set to P250 per kilo, up from its previous price of P170. But the prices in the market is even higher, reaching up to P700 per kilogram.

Data privacy advocates warn users must be mindful of what they consent to while registering their SIM cards. Some telcos include the option to use their information for marketing and analytics purposes.

The government is looking to extend its Libreng Sakay program in 2023 while also eyeing to privatize the EDSA Carousel by the 3rd quarter.

A Myanmar military court adds another 7 years to Aung San Suu Kyi’s sentence for a total of at least 33 years, effectively delivering a life sentence to the deposed leader.

Legendary Brazilian football player Pele dies on Thursday, December 29. British fashion designer Vivienne Westwood also dies on Thursday.

All six members of K-pop group iKON are leaving YG Entertainment. The boys will still be continuing their activities as iKON and will continue to interact with its fanbase on social media and Weverse. – Rappler.com