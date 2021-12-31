Police charge woman who skirted quarantine | Evening wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The chief of the Philippine National Police instructs the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group to file appropriate complaints against a female traveler accused of violating quarantine protocols in Makati.

The death toll from Typhoon Odette, international name Rai, reaches 405, Friday, December 31, as officials in hard-hit provinces continue to appeal for help.

Narvacan Mayor Luis ‘Chavit’ Singson leaves 2021 as an internet sensation with ‘a heart of gold’, or, to social media critics, an irresponsible politician oblivious to the dangers of COVID-19.

President Rodrigo Duterte urges Filipinos to ‘cherish’ all they’ve experienced in 2021, including their ‘struggles and victories’ in overcoming the pandemic and Typhoon Odette.

SB19 marks the end of a fruitful 2021 with the music video release of ‘SLMT’ on Thursday, December 30. – Rappler.com