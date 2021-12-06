Isko open to adopt Duterte in 2022 Senate slate | Evening wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:



Months after word war, Moreno open to adopting Duterte in Senate slate. Presidential aspirant and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno says he is open to adopting President Rodrigo Duterte into his 2022 Senate slate.

Baguio mayor praises Robredo but won’t endorse anyone yet. Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong praises Vice President Leni Robredo on Monday, December 6, in her first trip to the Marcos-dominated ‘Solid North’ since she filed her presidential bid.

Indonesia’s Semeru volcanic eruption kills 14; dozens injured. The eruption of Semeru volcano in Indonesia killed at least 14 people and injured more than 50 on Java island.

Myanmar’s ousted leader Suu Kyi gets 4-year jail term in trial – source. Myanmar’s deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi is sentenced to four years in prison.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa recovers from COVID-19. A report from Korean entertainment site Soompi says Lisa’s agency YG Entertainment announces she’s been released from self-quarantine after she had been ‘deemed clinically recovered from COVID-19.’ – Rappler.com