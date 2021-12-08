Lawyers: Cusi’s libel complaint vs journos an ’embarrassment’ for PH | Evening wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Rappler CEO and Nobel laureate Maria Ressa’s international legal team says Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi’s libel complaints against seven news organizations is an ’embarrassment’ for the Philippines.

The motorcade of presidential and vice presidential aspirants Bongbong Marcos and Sara Duterte causes traffic congestion in Quezon City, Wednesday, December 8.

South Korea’s new daily COVID-19 cases are above 7,000 for the first time, putting hospital capacity under strain as deaths and severe cases rise.

A Malaysian appeals court upholds former prime minister Najib Razak’s guilty verdict in a case linked to a corruption scandal at state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad or 1MDB.

Actress Marian Rivera safely arrives in Israel for the 70th Miss Universe pageant. Rivera is the third Filipina to be part of Miss Universe’s selection committee. – Rappler.com