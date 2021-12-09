Supreme Court mostly upholds anti-terror law | Evening wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Supreme Court upholds most of anti-terror law, including 24-day detention. The Philippine Supreme Court upholds most of the heavily contested anti-terror law, including the 24-day detention for suspected terrorists.

Quiboloy sexually abused women, minors – ex-followers, US prosecutors. Embattled Kingdom of Jesus Christ leader Pastor Apollo Quiboloy allegedly exploited minors and women, according to former church members and a US indictment document.

Overtaking ‘Butter,’ SB19’s ‘Bazinga’ tops Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs chart. Filipino pop group SB19 continues to make waves internationally as their song “Bazinga” places first in Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs chart, overtaking BTS’ “Butter.” – Rappler.com