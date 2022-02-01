Ex-military chiefs, gov’t officials choose Robredo as presidential bet | Evening wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Four former chiefs of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and 42 retired career diplomats endorse Vice President Leni Robredo’s bid for Malacañang.

Comelec Commissioner Rowena Guanzon hits outgoing Chairman Sheriff Abas for supposedly failing to intervene in her feud with Commissioner Aimee Ferolino.

Ormoc City Mayor Richard Gomez and his wife, Leyte 4th District Representative Lucy Torres-Gomez, formally endorse the presidential bid of Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr.

The Philippines ends 2021 with debt amounting to P11.7 trillion. Latest data from the Bureau of Treasury shows this figure is almost P2 trillion more than the P9.8 trillion recorded by the end of 2020.

The New York Times announces Tuesday, February 1, that it bought the online word puzzle hit Wordle. The game will initially remain free, and is a part of the company’s quest to increase digital subscriptions to 10 million by 2025. – Rappler.com