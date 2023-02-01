Marcoses barred from reclaiming ill-gotten wealth | The wRap

The Sandiganbayan stops the Marcoses from retaking assets that were already declared part of their ill-gotten wealth.

Valenzuela City 1st District Representative Rex Gatchalian is the new secretary of the Department of Social Welfare and Development or DSWD.

United States Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is in Manila to fast-track the implementation of the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement.

The House of Representatives passes on final reading a bill seeking to allow government workers to receive retirement benefits at the age 56.

The Philippines now ranks fourth in terms of time spent on social media, according to Digital 2023, the annual report on worldwide social media and digital trends by Meltwater and We Are Social.

South Korean star Nam Joo-hyuk will be starting his military service in March. A Soompi report says Joo-hyuk’s agency Management SOOP confirms he is accepted into the military police force.

South Korean actor Park Bo-gum, known for his roles in Reply 1988 and Love in the Moonlight, officially signs with THEBLACKLABEL. — Rappler.com