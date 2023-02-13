China aims laser at Philippine Coast Guard ship | The wRap

The wRap highlights: China at West Philippine Sea, GOT7's JAY B, Rihanna at the Super Bowl

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The Philippine Coast Guard accuses China of harassment, after one of its coast guard vessels aimed a military-grade laser at the BRP Malapascua in waters near Ayungin Shoal in the West Philippine Sea.

The Philippine House of Representatives Speaker’s Disaster Relief and Rehabilitation Initiative will donate $100,000 in financial assistance to victims of the earthquake in Turkey.

The head of San Beda College Alabang apologizes after students criticize the school’s handling of the death of a student.

Ai-Ai delas Alas apologizes to Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte for a video where she portrayed a character named Ligaya Delmonte, a clear parody of the mayor.

The United States tells its citizens to leave Russia immediately due to the war in Ukraine and the risk of arbitrary arrest or harassment by Russian law enforcement agencies.

GOT7 member JAY B and special effects artist PURE.D call it quits after over two years of dating. A Soompi report says, JAY B’s agency confirms the break-up, saying the two ‘naturally grew apart’ while ‘focusing on their own work’ but remain ‘good colleagues.’

Pop and R&B superstar Rihanna makes a grand return to the stage, floating high above the Super Bowl 57 field. — Rappler.com