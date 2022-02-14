4 presidential bets to skip Quiboloy-owned SMNI’s debate | Evening wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Seeing red flags in the network and finding conflicts within their schedules, most presidential candidates for the 2022 elections are snubbing the SMNI debates scheduled on Tuesday, February 15.

Presidential candidate Bongbong Marcos is still the frontrunner in a recent Pulse Asia survey conducted from January 19 to 24 among 2,400 adult Filipinos.

Metro Manila will remain on Alert Level 2 for COVID-19 until February 28, as cases in the capital region decline.

Hip-hop’s biggest names come together at the 56th Super Bowl halftime show as they performed a medley of some of hip-hop’s greatest hits from the last two decades.

Vice Ganda and partner Ion Perez confirm they underwent a wedding commitment ceremony in late 2021. Meanwhile, Maymay Entrata surprises many of her followers when she introduced her “Valentino.” – Rappler.com