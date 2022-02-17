Leni-Kiko camp: Comelec takedown of tarps ‘unconstitutional’ | Evening wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The camp of the Leni-Kiko tandem is planning to file cases against the Comelec for the removal of its campaign materials in private properties. They claim this is ‘unconstitutional.’

Some 36 years after the overthrow of dictator Ferdinand Marcos, Senators Ping Lacson and Tito Sotto on Thursday, February 17, remind Filipinos the strongman’s Martial Law regime was a dark time in Philippine history.

The Philippine health department says the mandatory wearing of face masks in the country may be lifted towards the end of 2022 if COVID-19 becomes endemic by then.

A BBC correspondent calls out SMNI, the network owned by controversial pastor Apollo Quiboloy, for using their footage without permission.

South Korean boy band BTS is set to mount their first shows for their home fans since the pandemic began. They are set to do three concerts in the capital, Seoul, next month. – Rappler.com