People in DOH shirts in Ilocos Sur Uniteam rally | Evening wRap

A photo of barangay health workers wearing DOH shirts while attending a campaign rally of Bongbong Marcos in Ilocos Sur sparks outrage from online users.

San Juan City police officers arrest a health worker who helped the Lumad set up community health centers in Mindanao.

The tandem of Robredo and Pangilinan says the Comelec went beyond the scope of the law and violated the rule laid down by the Supreme Court in implementing its Oplan Baklas campaign.

President Rodrigo Duterte appointed former Davao City accountant Rizalina Justol as the new chairman of the Commission on Audit.

SM Entertainment confirms on Friday, February 18, that Red Velvet is set to make a comeback in March. – Rappler.com