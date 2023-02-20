Marcos ‘cannot cooperate’ with the ICC | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. says he ‘cannot see’ what the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court is even as the tribunal says it would move forward with its investigation into the drug war killings under former president Rodrigo Duterte.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. had sharp words for Chinese Ambassador Huang Xillian when he summoned the envoy after China used a military-grade laser against the Philippine Coast Guard in the West Philippine Sea.

Justice Secretary Boying Remulla says the Department of Justice ‘will not object’ if detained former senator Leila de Lima files a petition for the writ of habeas corpus.

The Philippine National Police suspends gun permits and imposes a province-wide gun ban in Cotabato in response to a series of violent attacks.

Lumpiang Shanghai maintains a spot on Taste Atlas’ list of best street foods in the world despite a significant fall from last year’s second place.

The lead stars of hit Thai BL series Between Us are coming to the Philippines for their first fan meeting. Media company Studio Wabi Sabi announces the show is bringing their Between Me and You fan meeting to the SM North EDSA Skydome on May 28.

Stephen Speaks, the acoustic act known for its hit ‘Passenger Seat,’ shares on Facebook that it was in a Grab ride that got pulled over after the driver apparently ran a red light. — Rappler.com