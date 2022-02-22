PNP chief defends intended use of chopper | Evening wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

PNP chief Police General Dionardo Carlos insists his intent to use a chopper followed police rules. The chopper crashed before it could fetch him in Balesin after he spent ‘private time’ there.

Sharon Cuneta uses her celebrity power to campaign for her husband, vice presidential candidate and Senator Kiko Pangilinan in Tarlac, Tuesday, February 22.

Election lawyer Romulo Macalintal formally urges the Comelec to amend its ‘arbitrary’ policies on ‘Oplan Baklas.’

The US and its European allies are poised to announce harsh new sanctions against Russia after President Vladimir Putin formally recognized two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, escalating a security crisis on the continent.

Singer-songwriter Nightbirde from the reality talent competition America’s Got Talent, died due to cancer. She was 31. – Rappler.com