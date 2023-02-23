Sandiganbayan junks ill-gotten wealth case against Marcoses, others | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The Sandiganbayan’s Fifth Division dismisses a civil case against the late tyrant Ferdinand E. Marcos over the ill-gotten wealth of the dictator’s family.

Robin Padilla calls for ‘staunch defense’ for Duterte over ICC probe

Rookie Philippine Senator Robin Padilla calls for the ‘staunch defense’ of Rodrigo Duterte as the International Criminal Court probes the former president’s bloody drug war.

Popular American quiz show Jeopardy includes a trivia on President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in its February 21 episode.

Filipino theater star Lea Salonga is tapped to headline the London staging of Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends, marking her return to the West End after nearly three decades.

An unnamed, tattooed Sphynx cat is in need of a new home. It has spent weeks in the Mexican city of Juarez under the care of animal rescue workers after police found him in a prison, where it suffered mistreatment at the hands of a criminal gang.

For the first time since One Direction went on hiatus in 2016, Louis Tomlinson shares his story in the upcoming documentary All of Those Voices.

The Rolling Stones and Paul McCartney join forces to record a song together for the rock band’s upcoming new album. — Rappler.com