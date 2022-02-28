Metro Manila on Alert Level 1 effective March 1 | Evening wRap

Watch the evening newscast with Marguerite de Leon
Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:
- Metro Manila, 38 other areas to enter Alert Level 1 in March. Metro Manila and 38 other areas throughout the country will see coronavirus restrictions downgraded to the least restrictive level on Tuesday, March 1 – nearly two years after the pandemic shuttered the Philippines.
- Marcos’ absence felt in CNN PH debate; most bets play it safe. An empty podium and several unanswered questions make the absence of frontrunner Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. more apparent at the CNN Philippines presidential debates.
- Baguio court issues TRO against Comelec campaign guidelines. A Baguio court orders the Commission on Elections, including its regional office in the Cordillera Administrative Region, to cease and desist from implementing Comelec Resolution 10732 for 72 hours.
- Ukraine updates: US slaps sanctions on Russia, tech companies make their move. The United States imposes a slew of sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, targeting its central bank, major lenders, and President Vladimir Putin.
- BLACKPINK’s Rosé cancels several overseas events after testing positive for COVID-19. Rośe isn’t exhibiting any symptoms while the other three BLACKPINK members Jisoo, Jennie, and Lisa tested negative. – Rappler.com