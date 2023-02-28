NAIA officers suspended, charged for extorting Thai tourist | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

A viral video triggers the suspension and filing of charges against five security personnel at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport. The video shows the Office for Transportation Security personnel allegedly extorting money from a Thai tourist.

Department of Health Officer-in-Charge Maria Rosario Vergeire says the Philippines will receive over 1 million doses of bivalent coronavirus vaccines from the global COVAX facility.

Senator Imee Marcos says her brother, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and concurrent agriculture chief is being ‘too kind’ toward smugglers despite concerns the smuggling of basic food items is behind their rising cost.

A survey by the Social Weather Stations says Vice President Sara Duterte is the only top government official who posts an ‘excellent’ satisfaction rating by the end of 2022.

Still can’t get enough of ITZY? Don’t fret Filipino MIDZYs, because you have the chance to see the K-pop girl group in person again!

Parokya ni Edgar shares guitarist Gab Chee Kee is on track to be discharged from the hospital. In a Facebook post, the band shares photos and videos of Gab at the hospital, showing him in high spirits and even playing his guitar from bed.

Filipino theater star Lea Salonga will join the Broadway cast of Here Lies Love, a musical about the life of Imelda Marcos. — Rappler.com