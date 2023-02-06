EDCA not a cause for concern — Galvez | The wRap

The wRap highlights: Galvez on EDCA concerns, ENHYPEN at NAIA, Beyoncé at the Grammys

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Following the latest agreement between the Philippines and the United States on the American troops’ access to military bases Department of National Defense Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. defends the common bases and says it should not be a cause for concern.

The Bureau of Corrections files plunder and graft complaints against its suspended chief Gerald Bantag at the Department of Justice over the alleged rigged bidding for P1 billion worth of projects.

Republican US lawmakers criticize President Joe Biden for waiting days to shoot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon as it floated over the United States. They accuse him of showing weakness towards China and initially trying to keep the breach of US airspace undisclosed.

Filipinos call Taste Atlas ‘Tasteless Atlas’ after it ranks Naga City’s delicacy kinalas in 17th place, hotsilog in 36th place on its 2023 list of Top 100 Worst Dishes in the World.

The Office for Transportation of Security is currently investigating the alleged unprofessional behavior of airport employees during the departure of K-pop boy group ENHYPEN.

EXO member Baekhyun is discharged from mandatory military service on Sunday, February 5. The 30-year-old singer greets his fans, the EXO-Ls, through a letter posted on EXO’s official fan community.

Pop superstar Beyoncé breaks the record for most career wins at the Grammy awards, bringing her career total to 32. Beyoncé picks up four Grammys, including best dance/electronic album for Renaissance, surpassing the lifetime wins by late classical conductor Georg Solti. — Rappler.com