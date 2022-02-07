Wanted by FBI, Quiboloy may soon be on immigration lookout | Evening wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The DOJ will consider putting controversial Pastor Apollo Quiboloy on the immigration lookout list if there is urgency, after the US FBI released a wanted poster of him and two others for sex trafficking and other charges.

Major political rivals in Camarines Sur show solidarity Monday, February 7, to push the presidential bid of Vice President Leni Robredo.

Prosecutors in Makati junk all cases related to the death of 23-year-old flight attendant Christine Dacera, who was found unconscious in a hotel bathtub after a New Year’s eve party gone wrong last year.

After months of speculation, Heart Evangelista confirms filming for a Netflix show, but the actress remains tight-lipped about the show and when it will air.

YG Entertainment confirms that K-pop powerhouse BIGBANG is set to make its first comeback in almost four years. – Rappler.com