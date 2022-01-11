Government imposes purchase limit on paracetamol | Evening wRap

The Philippine government is now imposing a limit on the number of medicines a person or household may buy at any time to prevent hoarding.

The Commission on Elections is verifying a report that a group of hackers recently breached the poll body’s online servers that could potentially impact the 2022 polls.

Vice President and presidential aspirant Leni Robredo says it is “unforgivable” to be spreading lies online as the country grapples with an unprecedented spike in COVID-19 cases.

A man with terminal heart disease from the United States was implanted with a genetically modified pig heart in a first-of-its-kind surgery.

Iya Villania opens up about how difficult it is to be in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 while being pregnant. – Rappler.com