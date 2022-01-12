‘No vaccination, no ride’ in NCR public transpo amid COVID-19 surge | Evening wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The transportation department will ban unvaccinated people from public transportation in Metro Manila. The policy comes as the Philippines reports a surge of COVID-19 cases.

Nobel Peace Prize laureate and Rappler CEO Maria Ressa asks Filipino senators to draft legislation that would make social media platforms liable for what they allow to proliferate online.

The Commission on Elections categorically refutes a news report alleging hackers breached into the poll body’s servers and stole sensitive data.

Tennis star Novak Djokovic admits not isolating while waiting for the confirmation of an RT-PCR test in December… in which he eventually tested positive for COVID-19.

BGYO members Nate Porcalla and Mikki Claver tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, January 11. – Rappler.com