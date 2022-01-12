Daily wRap
COVID-19

‘No vaccination, no ride’ in NCR public transpo amid COVID-19 surge | Evening wRap

Watch Rappler’s evening newscast with Quita Chuatico

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The transportation department will ban unvaccinated people from public transportation in Metro Manila. The policy comes as the Philippines reports a surge of COVID-19 cases. 

Nobel Peace Prize laureate and Rappler CEO Maria Ressa asks Filipino senators to draft legislation that would make social media platforms liable for what they allow to proliferate online. 

The Commission on Elections categorically refutes a news report alleging hackers breached into the poll body’s servers and stole sensitive data.

Tennis star Novak Djokovic admits not isolating while waiting for the confirmation of an RT-PCR test in December… in which he eventually tested positive for COVID-19.

BGYO members Nate Porcalla and Mikki Claver tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, January 11. – Rappler.com

COVID-19

More on COVID-19

Comelec

More on Comelec

Department of Transportation

More on Department of Transportation

Fighting disinformation

More on Fighting disinformation

Maria Ressa

More on Maria Ressa

Senate of the Philippines

More on Senate of the Philippines

singers

More on singers

Tennis

More on Tennis