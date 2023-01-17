Filipinos slam Customs’ double standards over onions issue | The wRap

Today on Rappler – latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Social media users and some lawmakers lambast the Bureau of Customs for nitpicking on Philippine Airlines crew members who brought in 40 kilos of undeclared onions and fruits.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. denies the claim of a Ukraine diplomat who said his office did not respond to a request for a meeting with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Discussions about privilege, wealth, and bags dominate social media since 17-year-old Zoe Gabriel excitedly shared a video unboxing her ‘first luxury bag,’ a Charles and Keith bag.

US ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson shows off her ‘kabarangay’ spirit, supporting basketball team Ginebra in its eventual conquest of Bay Area in the 2022 PBA Commissioner’s Cup finals.

Rapper Kanye West reportedly marries the design consultant of his clothing brand Yeezy, almost two months after his divorce from Kim Kardashian.

The Wanderland Music and Arts Festival’s highly-anticipated comeback just got bigger! Seven more acts complete its lineup, including international artists Dashboard Confessional, Raveena, and HYBS.

French fashion house Dior names K-pop star Jimin a global brand ambassador. The brand announces the tie-up on social media with images of the BTS singer. – Rappler.com