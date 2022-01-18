Workers exempted in ‘no vax, no ride’ rule | Evening wRap

Daily wRap
Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III clarifies that workers are not covered by the controversial ‘no vaccination, no ride’ policy being enforced in public transportation in Metro Manila.

Presidential aspirant and Vice President Leni Robredo is hoping the Commission on Elections will allow her office to continue its COVID-19 relief efforts even during the start of the official campaign period. 

Despite COVID-19 constraints, the Commission on Elections assures the public that the printing of 67.4 million ballots will be completed in time for the 2022 elections.

The unprecedented COVID-19 surge forces the Senate to temporarily stop its search for Chinese businessman Michael Yang, ex-budget undersecretary Lloyd Christopher Lao, and other personalities linked to the Pharmally scandal. They are supposed to be under arrest.

Tonga’s small outer islands suffer extensive damage from a massive volcanic eruption and tsunami last Saturday, January 15. Alarming images taken by New Zealand Defence Force show an entire village destroyed on Mango island. – Rappler.com

